Photos: NHCAE travels to Raleigh for 'Kids Over Corporations' Rally

According to district spokesperson Anita Baggie, as of Tuesday, “A total of 325 substitute positions were requested, with 194 filled and 131 still needing coverage. Personal leave requests were accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Central Office staff will be utilized to support schools in filling remaining vacancies as needed.”

According to budget documents, there are 1,658 classroom teachers, which means roughly 20% of them will be out. WHQR asked the district to clarify whether teacher assistants could also have their positions filled by subs, or only teachers. The district hasn’t yet responded.

New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes wrote to families about staff coverage for Friday, May 1.

He said that Friday, "will look a little different in some classrooms. As with any day when staff members are out, we are working diligently to ensure all classes are covered. With the help of our support staff and central office staff, we have approved all personal leave requests submitted within the designated window and have taken additional steps to support our schools."

Barnes added, "Our educators and staff are the heart of our schools, and it takes every one of them working together to create the environment our students deserve. As always, student safety, supervision, and learning are our top priorities. We also recognize that for many students, school provides important consistency and support, and we remain committed to ensuring those needs are met without interruption."

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray New Hanover County Schools teacher Raine Morgan holds a sign before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray Lisa Espy, a member of the New Hanover County Association of Educators, prepares to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray New Hanover County School teachers and supporters board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray Members of the New Hanover County Association of Educators Daniel Webb, center, and Bridget Webb, right, prepare to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray A New Hanover County Schools teaching assistant of 28 years holds her W2 form before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray New Hanover County Schools teacher Raine Morgan prepares to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.

See a closure map for Friday, May 1, from NC Local

WHQR coverage on NHCS decision to keep schools open for Friday, May 1

