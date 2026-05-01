© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: NHCAE travels to Raleigh for 'Kids Over Corporations' Rally

WHQR | By Madeline Gray,
Rachel Keith
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
New Hanover County School teachers and supporters meet before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
New Hanover County School teachers and supporters meet before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.

According to district spokesperson Anita Baggie, as of Tuesday, “A total of 325 substitute positions were requested, with 194 filled and 131 still needing coverage. Personal leave requests were accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Central Office staff will be utilized to support schools in filling remaining vacancies as needed.”

According to budget documents, there are 1,658 classroom teachers, which means roughly 20% of them will be out. WHQR asked the district to clarify whether teacher assistants could also have their positions filled by subs, or only teachers. The district hasn’t yet responded.

New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes wrote to families about staff coverage for Friday, May 1.

He said that Friday, "will look a little different in some classrooms. As with any day when staff members are out, we are working diligently to ensure all classes are covered. With the help of our support staff and central office staff, we have approved all personal leave requests submitted within the designated window and have taken additional steps to support our schools."

Barnes added, "Our educators and staff are the heart of our schools, and it takes every one of them working together to create the environment our students deserve. As always, student safety, supervision, and learning are our top priorities. We also recognize that for many students, school provides important consistency and support, and we remain committed to ensuring those needs are met without interruption."

New Hanover County Schools teacher Raine Morgan holds a sign before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
New Hanover County Schools teacher Raine Morgan holds a sign before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.
Lisa Espy, a member of the New Hanover County Association of Educators, prepares to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Lisa Espy, a member of the New Hanover County Association of Educators, prepares to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.
New Hanover County School teachers and supporters board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
New Hanover County School teachers and supporters board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.
Members of the New Hanover County Association of Educators Daniel Webb, center, and Bridget Webb, right, prepare to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Members of the New Hanover County Association of Educators Daniel Webb, center, and Bridget Webb, right, prepare to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.
A New Hanover County Schools teaching assistant of 28 years holds her W2 form before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
A New Hanover County Schools teaching assistant of 28 years holds her W2 form before boarding a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.
New Hanover County Schools teacher Raine Morgan prepares to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
New Hanover County Schools teacher Raine Morgan prepares to board a bus to Raleigh for the 'Kids Over Corporations' rally organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators on May 1, 2026. North Carolina in currently ranked 46th in the country for teacher pay.

See a closure map for Friday, May 1, from NC Local

WHQR coverage on NHCS decision to keep schools open for Friday, May 1
Tags
Local Latest news
Madeline Gray
Madeline Gray is a freelance documentary photographer based in Wilmington. She enjoys spending time in places that are off the beaten track and collaborating to share the diverse stories found there.



With a master's degree in photojournalism, her work is regularly featured in local and national publications, including NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed News, AARP, The Undefeated, Narratively, WUNC, Columbia Journalism Review, Yes! Magazine, Walter Magazine, and WHQR.
See stories by Madeline Gray
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
See stories by Rachel Keith