No charges for fired NHCSO detective, DA says office could reconsider with stronger evidence

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputy Dennis L. McCall was fired in early February. At the time, the NHCSO provided documentation that McCall had been investigated for policy violations in September, and was later terminated for similar issues; NHCSO didn't provide further information, citing an active SBI investigation.

Officials later confirmed that, shortly before he was fired, the District Attorney's office for New Hanover and Pender counties called the State Bureau of Investigation to look into McCall.

Several weeks later, a young woman came forward, giving interviews first to Port City Daily and then WHQR and other local media, in which she claimed McCall had sexually harassed and touched her without her consent. The woman said she believed her complaint about McCall had triggered the investigation that led to him being fired.

In a statement, District Attorney Jason Smith confirmed that his office had decided not to move forward with a criminal case.

The SBI has concluded its investigation into the conduct of Dennis McCall, a former detective with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. My office has reviewed their findings and discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence. We have determined that charges should not be filed at this time. However, if we believe that new evidence comes to light that strengthens the case, we will reconsider.

Smith added that he had met with the victim who had filed the complaint earlier this week "to relay this information to her."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the victim told WHQR she remained frustrated with the leadership at the Sheriff’s Office, which she believed was aware of McCall's alleged behavior, saying she held them responsible for not taking action against McCall earlier. She also said she’d like to see actions taken to make sure McCall doesn’t wear a badge again at another law enforcement agency.