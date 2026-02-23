New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired, SBI investigating

On February 11, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office fired Deputy Dennis L. McCall following an investigation by Internal Affairs.

According to the disciplinary action charge sheet, provided by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office (NHCSO), the termination followed an investigation into McCall’s conduct and performance since September of last year. The investigation found McCall had violated several policies, including abuse of his position and misuse of equipment and/or resources, as well as conduct policies. The documents provided by NHCSO did not provide any further details.

In November of last year, McCall was demoted from detective to master deputy following a separate investigation, which also found he had violated conduct policies and misused equipment and/or resources.

NHCSO said it could not discuss McCall’s conduct or termination because it was involved in an active investigation being carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Both the SBI and the office of District Attorney Jason Smith confirmed that the DA’s office had requested the state’s cooperation on February 9, a few days before McCall was fired.

Both the SBI and DA’s office said they could not offer any other information about an active investigation.

McCall was first hired as a part-time detention officer in 2012 and became a full-time employee shortly afterward. He became a deputy in 2016 and moved to patrol the following year. He was promoted to master deputy in 2020 and to detective last summer.