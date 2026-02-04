Primary Election 2026: Brunswick County commissioner candidate questionnaires

Primary Election Day is scheduled for March 3, 2026, and two Brunswick County races for the Board of Commissioners will be on the ballot.

Two Republican candidates are running for each of the two commissioner seats that are up this year, in District 1 and District 2. No Democrats filed in this year’s commissioner races, so the winning Republican in each district will be the presumptive winner in November’s general election, as well. (Two school board districts are being contested, but there are no primaries.)

Note that Brunswick has districted elections for the boards of election and commissioners. For example, District 1 covers the southern tip of the county, covering Ocean Isle, Sunset Beach, and everything up to the South Carolina border. District 2 covers both coastal areas, including west of Holden Beach, and some inland areas, south of Bolivia and west of Boiling Spring lakes.

If you’re unsure, you can look yourself up on North Carolina’s voter search tool to see your ‘sample ballot’ and see if you’re in a district with a primary for this election. You can also find an interactive map of Brunswick County’s voting districts here .

To find out where the candidates stand on the issues, the media consortium of WECT-TV, Port City Daily, and WHQR Public Media solicited responses from candidates on where they stand on issues facing the county.

The media group sent the same questionnaire to each candidate on Friday, January 16, and requested their responses by Monday, February 2. The Q&A’s have only been edited for clarity and are published below.

But before reading, here are a few items to keep in mind ahead of the primary election. During a primary election, all registered Democratic candidates can only vote a Democratic ballot and all Republicans a Republican ballot. Though unaffiliated voters can choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot to cast.

A valid ID is required to cast a ballot in North Carolina. If you do not have an ID, you will have to fill out a photo ID exemption form .

. Primary Election Day is March 3, 2026, with voters required to go to their assigned precinct locations .

Early voting opens Feb. 12 and closes Feb. 28, and voters can register on the same day they cast a ballot at any of these five sites: Brunswick County Cooperative Extension - 25 Referendum Drive NE, Building N, Bolivia Leland Cultural Arts Center - 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland St. James Town Hall – 4140 Southport-Supply Road, Southport Brunswick Center at Supply – 101 Stone Chimney Road SE, Supply Sunset Beach Community Center – 200 Station Trail, Sunset Beach

You can find hours of operation and more info here .

Click the names below to access the Q&As for the candidates who have responded.

District 1

Randy Thompson (incumbent)

Clifton Cheek

District 2

Patti Hewett

Marty Cooke (incumbent)

