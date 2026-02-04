Primary 2026: Brunswick County Commission primary candidate Clif Cheek

Name: Clif Cheek

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: REALTOR®

Degree: Business Associate's Degree, Professional licensed REALTOR® in NC and SC

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners?

As a lifelong resident of Brunswick County, I bring a track record of public service, experience working through growth and land-use issues, and a commitment to transparent, accountable decision-making. Quality of life, health, safety, and taxpayer fairness are my non-negotiables. I’m focused on listening to residents, using clear data, and following the law so we protect quality of life while planning responsibly for the future.

Q. Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to do so.

My top priority is strengthening long-range planning and accountability so infrastructure and public services keep pace with growth. Quality of life, health, safety, and taxpayer fairness are paramount. I will push for clear, public-facing metrics (roads, utilities, public safety capacity), consistent standards, and regular reporting, so decisions are predictable, measurable, and fair to both residents and businesses.

Q. What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

I respect anyone who serves the public in elected or appointed positions. During a period of rapid growth, the board has worked to manage large demands and complex issues. I prefer not to offer critiques in a questionnaire. I am focused on listening to residents, making sure decisions are easy to understand and assuring the outcomes are easier to measure. We are facing serious challenges and growing pains as a community, and the time investment to tackle them requires a great deal. That said, I am running because I believe District 1 would benefit from a stronger focus on long-range planning, and proactive policies that move us ahead of growth so we aren't playing catch-up. That's the only way we can secure our long-term financial footing as a county and keep the burden of growth off taxpayers.

Q. What is the biggest challenge facing Brunswick County?

Managing rapid growth while protecting quality of life—making sure infrastructure, public safety, schools, and county services keep pace, and that taxpayers aren’t left covering the long-term costs. Quality of life, health, safety, and taxpayer fairness are my non-negotiables. Without question, managing one of the fastest growing counties in the United States while also protecting our long-term quality of life in a financially responsible way is a challenge. Trying to stop growth is a losing battle. The law is not on our side and it would destroy our long-term economic health. With due respect, I think this is too often the approach the current District 1 commissioner has taken. My focus would be on improving our infrastructure, public safety, roads, schools, and services. Only then can we be in control of growth, instead of the growth controlling us. That's also the only way to maintain our financial health and low tax burdens on current residents.

Q. Brunswick County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and certainly in the state. Do you think the current method and rate of growth is sustainable? What would you like to see for future development?

Our quality of life and our future depends upon decisions and policy guided by smart planning initiatives, predictable and measurable rules, a strong regard for the protection and promotion of public health and safety, and plans that look far beyond the next budget cycle. As chair of the planning board, our job is to implement the policies set by the commissioners. I've seen first hand what I believe is a lack of foresight, which has kicked the county onto its back heels and let growth get away from us. We must focus on long-range planning, developing smart and predictable rules, and guiding this county's future in a way that creates long-term quality of life and economic resilience. We can't look just at the next budget, we must look at the next 10, 20, even 50 years. Going forward, I want to see purposeful, steadfast long-range planning, development that compensates for its impacts and a dedication to responsible, future-focused growth that protects communities and entrusts our quality of life.

Q. Local leaders on the WMPO board are considering a tri-county transit tax to fund significant infrastructure projects, like the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. It will require buy-in from the state legislature as well as local leaders. Where do you stand on this proposal?

I’m open to solutions that address critical infrastructure, but any new tax must meet a high bar: transparent costs, clear governance, strong oversight, ample public comment/input and a fair impact on residents. Taxpayer fairness here is a crucial consideration. I would review independent cost estimates, accountability measures, and study the metrics of measurable benefits and/or detriments before supporting any proposal.The challenges we face are real. We need to carefully consider potential solutions before us, but make sure they will work for the residents and businesses of Brunswick County.

Q. Do you think the county should be taking any measures to mitigate or slow the pace of development? If so, what should be done?

The goal shouldn't be to “stop growth,” we should instead focus on smart, sustainable ways to manage it responsibly. Development policy is complex and impacts many, if not all, residents and businesses alike. If infrastructure and services can’t keep up, the county should use lawful planning tools, capacity-based decision-making, phasing where appropriate, and stronger coordination, so growth doesn’t create non-avoidable safety issues, gridlocks, or higher taxes for existing residents. Quality of life, health, safety, and taxpayer fairness are paramount.Our focus must be on long-range planning to ensure a future for this county defined by long-term quality of life and economic resilience. This requires developing predictable, smart rules to guide our growth effectively. We can't look just at the next budget cycle or even the next few years, we must look at the next 10, 20, even 50 years. My commitment is to a future defined by purposeful, steadfast long-range planning. This means fostering development that actively mitigates its negative impacts and ensuring responsible, future-focused growth. Our efforts must be dedicated to safeguarding our communities and preserving our quality of life.

Q. WUNC reports federal changes to SNAP funding may require county governments to cover additional costs associated with Medicaid – counties would have to ensure recipients (including veterans, people aged 55-65, and parents of kids over 14) meet work requirements, which would cost Brunswick County more money. How would you approach this funding issue? Would you support raising property tax in this instance?

First, I would quantify the county’s exposure and separate what’s mandated from what’s optional. Fiscal responsibility and taxpayer fairness are of the utmost importance and I would pursue every available state/federal offset, operational efficiencies, and budget reprioritization before considering any tax increase. If revenue changes were ever proposed, they should be transparent, justified with clear numbers, and shaped by public input.

Q. The county is currently weighing a move from a square-footage "fire fee" to an ad-valorem "fire tax" to help fire departments keep up with rising call volumes and inflation. What is your philosophy on how fire services should be funded, and what ideas do you have for ensuring that any change in the funding model is equitable for all property owners?

Fire protection is an essential safety priority and the funding model should be stable, transparent, and equitable. Any change should be evaluated using clear criteria: impact on fixed-income homeowners, alignment with service demand and call volume, fairness across property types, and accountability for results. I feel that a discussion with each department's leadership regarding the local station's services, needs, staffing shortages, equipment lifespan, the strain on increasing demands and their impacts on both public safety as well as on the welfare of the firefighters is step one.The county should also explore alternative funding models that would provide needed resources to our fire service while minimizing the long-term impact to taxpayers.

Q. As more land is cleared for new developments, issues regarding air quality and open burning of land clearing debris have become a major concern for residents. What is your stance on balancing the needs of developers to clear land with the rights of residents to have healthy air quality and a safe environment?

Residents have a right to clean air and a safe environment, and development must be done responsibly. Quality of life, health, and safety are non-negotiables. The balance is clear standards, transparency, and enforcement, so health and safety are protected while expectations remain predictable. I support approaches that reduce harmful impacts, rely on science and applicable law, and give residents a clear, responsive process for reporting and resolving concerns.

