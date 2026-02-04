Primary 2026: Brunswick County Commission primary candidate Patti Hewett

Name: Patti Hewett

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: NC Licensed Private Investigator (Present)

Retired Deputy Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (30 years)

(Law Enforcement Roles— Deputy, Lieutenant of Civil/Warrant Division, Criminal Investigation Division Detective, Vice/Narcotic Agent, Office Manager, Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC) for Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and all County Municipalities, Pre-Trial Program Administrator, Founder of Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Tidings of Joy Program, Founder of Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation, Anchor Initiative Program Coordinator)

Education: Basic Law Enforcement Training Certification mandated by the NC Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission

Forsyth Technical Community College, Winston-Salem, NC

Brunswick Community College, Bolivia, NC

North Carolina Justice Academy, Salemburg, NC

Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington, NC

Southeastern Community College, Whiteville, NC

Professional & Special Certifications (To ensure officers stay current with evolving laws, technologies, and critical field skills. Mandatory In-Service Training)

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners?

I have dedicated half of my life serving the citizens of Brunswick County and I still feel I have more to give to the place I call home. My love for public service is the first qualification that comes to my mind to serve as your County Commissioner. Working for Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office gave me first hand experience on how our local government works, leadership, public safety issues, mental health/drug addiction needs, roads and traffic management, managing budgets, parks and recreational facilities upkeep, tourism, lack of infrastructure and most of all, where flooding will occur. Working for Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, I will bring first hand knowledge on what our county needs to the Commissioner’s board.

Q. Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to do so.

Getting the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) policy updated to manage the explosive growth, balancing development with environmental protection and infrastructure capacity. As one of the new candidates on the ballot, but one with deep connections and roots within this county, I am committed to aligning zoning/UDO provisions with plan policies, implementing action items, and periodic review. I will work diligently to ensure growth is fair and well-planned.

Q. What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

I feel our County Commissioner board is divided and the citizens are the ones who suffer. This leaves Brunswick County citizens' concerns and issues falling on deaf ears. [What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?] Established a “pay-as-you-go” conservative budget approach, keeping our taxes low. Brunswick County can grow while protecting our schools, environment, and quality of life—but, only if leadership is willing to plan honestly, show accountability, act responsibly, and put the residents first.

Q. What is the biggest challenge facing Brunswick County?

Managing the infrastructure strains and affordability issues caused by rapid, sustained population growth. Our county is struggling to maintain roads, building more schools, medical facilities, wastewater capacity, providing clean water, flooding and stormwater damage and much more. There is not just one “biggest challenge.”

Q. Brunswick County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and certainly in the state. Do you think the current method and rate of growth is sustainable? What would you like to see for future development?

No. Brunswick County is growing fast, our development rules are outdated and no longer match today’s growth. This leaves residents with higher taxes, traffic, flooding, and strained services. [What would you like to see for future development?] The UDO should have been updated. We need managed growth that pays for itself and protects our quality of life. Too often, developers benefit while longtime residents are left paying the price.

Q. Local leaders on the WMPO board are considering a tri-county transit tax to fund significant infrastructure projects, like the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. It will require buy-in from the state legislature as well as local leaders. Where do you stand on this proposal?

I cannot respond due to the lack of information, I know nothing about tri-county transit tax being discussed by our Commissioners.

Q. Do you think the county should be taking any measures to mitigate or slow the pace of development? If so, what should be done?

Yes, our development rules were written for a different time. Using outdated standards to manage today’s growth puts taxpayers at risk. [If so, what should be done?] We need modern, common-sense planning that protects our land, water, and quality of life and makes sure growth pays for itself. As your County Commissioner, I will support smart, fair growth, protect taxpayers, and stand up for the people who already call Brunswick County home.

Q. WUNC reports federal changes to SNAP funding may require county governments to cover additional costs associated with Medicaid – counties would have to ensure recipients (including veterans, people aged 55-65, and parents of kids over 14) meet work requirements, which would cost Brunswick County more money. How would you approach this funding issue? Would you support raising property tax in this instance?

I strongly believe the necessary options to ensure those in need are served. Public assistance programs are impacted often, SNAP still remains a state and federal program. County Commissioners do not get involved only in emergencies. [Would you support raising property tax in this instance?] I would make that determination when needed.

Q. The county is currently weighing a move from a square-footage "fire fee" to an ad-valorem "fire tax" to help fire departments keep up with rising call volumes and inflation. What is your philosophy on how fire services should be funded, and what ideas do you have for ensuring that any change in the funding model is equitable for all property owners?

If I am elected, I will do what is necessary to make sure all residents are equally served throughout our county and our firefighters are provided the equipment they need.

Q. As more land is cleared for new developments, issues regarding air quality and open burning of land clearing debris have become a major concern for residents. What is your stance on balancing the needs of developers to clear land with the rights of residents to have healthy air quality and a safe environment?

The county, like other counties, only has authority to regulate burning within 100 feet of occupied dwellings. On-site burning of land clearing vegetative debris is specifically authorized by State law, and is regulated by the NC Forest Service, which issues the permits and monitors compliance with permit terms.