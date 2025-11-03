Municipal early voter turnout in New Hanover County is up significantly

This increase could be due to competitive races for the Wilmington mayor and city council seats. Three candidates are vying for mayor: Democratic incumbent Bill Saffo, Democratic former New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr., and Republican newcomer Billy Craig.

Seven candidates are running for council: Republican incumbent Luke Waddell, Republican Richard Collier, Democrat Cassidy Santaguida, Democrat J.C. Lyle, Democrat Chakema Clinton-Quintana, Democratic incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr., and Republican Kelly Roberts. Republican Sean Guerrero is not running an active campaign but will appear on the ballot. Voters may select up to three council candidates for office.

For the 15 days of early voting, close to 15% of the City of Wilmington’s electorate (11,600) cast their ballots.

While the City of Wilmington saw a higher percentage of its electorate vote early, about 17% of Wrightsville Beach voters came out during one-stop voting. For Carolina Beach, 11% came out, and about 6% of Kure Beach.

The average age of New Hanover County’s municipal voters (including Wilmington, Town of Kure Beach, Town of Wrightsville Beach, and Town of Carolina Beach) was 64.

Important Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, Information

Tuesday, November 4, is Election Day. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If a voter is in line by 7:30 p.m., they are eligible to vote. They also need to bring photo identification. If a person does not have a photo ID, they’ll be asked to fill out an ID Exemption Form .

Since it is Election Day, voters must report to their polling place. You can find where to go here .

If a voter filled out an absentee ballot, it must be returned to the New Hanover County Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Election officials will finalize the results of New Hanover County municipal elections on Friday, November 14, at the canvass.

