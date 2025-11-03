© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Municipal early voter turnout in New Hanover County is up significantly

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published November 3, 2025 at 1:37 PM EST
This includes 15 days of early voting numbers for New Hanover County. This includes the City of Wilmington, the Town of Carolina Beach, the Town of Wrightsville Beach, and the Town of Kure Beach. 2017 municipal numbers include only 14 days.
WHQR
/
NCSBOE
In New Hanover County, early voting numbers are up by more than 50% compared to 2023. This year, approximately 12,628 voters cast ballots for municipal races in Wilmington and the beach towns. Comparatively, in 2023, it was 8,077.

This increase could be due to competitive races for the Wilmington mayor and city council seats. Three candidates are vying for mayor: Democratic incumbent Bill Saffo, Democratic former New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr., and Republican newcomer Billy Craig.

Seven candidates are running for council: Republican incumbent Luke Waddell, Republican Richard Collier, Democrat Cassidy Santaguida, Democrat J.C. Lyle, Democrat Chakema Clinton-Quintana, Democratic incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr., and Republican Kelly Roberts. Republican Sean Guerrero is not running an active campaign but will appear on the ballot. Voters may select up to three council candidates for office.

For the 15 days of early voting, close to 15% of the City of Wilmington’s electorate (11,600) cast their ballots.

While the City of Wilmington saw a higher percentage of its electorate vote early, about 17% of Wrightsville Beach voters came out during one-stop voting. For Carolina Beach, 11% came out, and about 6% of Kure Beach.

The average age of New Hanover County’s municipal voters (including Wilmington, Town of Kure Beach, Town of Wrightsville Beach, and Town of Carolina Beach) was 64.

Important Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, Information

Tuesday, November 4, is Election Day. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If a voter is in line by 7:30 p.m., they are eligible to vote. They also need to bring photo identification. If a person does not have a photo ID, they’ll be asked to fill out an ID Exemption Form.

Since it is Election Day, voters must report to their polling place. You can find where to go here.

If a voter filled out an absentee ballot, it must be returned to the New Hanover County Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Election officials will finalize the results of New Hanover County municipal elections on Friday, November 14, at the canvass.

Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019.
