NHCS superintendent releases statement on how district will interact with ICE

Full statement:

For Immediate Release: The following message was sent to NHCS Families:

"Dear Students, and Families,

At New Hanover County Schools, we are deeply committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all students, families, and staff. We understand that concerns about immigration enforcement can be stressful, and we want to reassure you that our schools remain safe spaces dedicated to learning and growth.

I recently met with the Resident Agent in Charge of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for this region. He has assured us that schools and school events will not be affected by enforcement actions. Their focus is solely on addressing public safety risks, not on targeting law-abiding individuals.

To further ensure student and community safety, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will coordinate with the Sheriff’s Office regarding any public safety concerns. If the Sheriff’s Office is contacted, our district will be notified promptly. HSI has reiterated that their enforcement priorities are strictly limited to individuals who pose a danger to public safety.

We deeply value our strong partnership with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (NHCSO), which shares our unwavering commitment to the safety of our school communities. Our district maintains ongoing communication with NHCSO and HSI to stay informed and responsive to any developments.

If an ICE or Homeland Security agent is seen at a school, principals must immediately contact, the NHCS Executive Director of School Safety, as this may indicate an unauthorized individual. The district remains in regular communication with HSI and will be immediately informed of any policy changes that may arise.

Student Safety and Privacy:



In any situation where enforcement actions within the community may result in an unattended child, appropriate authorities will be contacted to ensure the child’s safety and well-being.

Families can rest assured that the district does not collect or request immigration status information.

Student records requests follow strict protocols designed to protect privacy and comply with all legal requirements.

We recognize that these topics may bring anxiety, and we want to assure you that our focus remains on fostering a welcoming environment where all students feel safe, valued, and able to learn without fear.

Thank you for being a vital part of our school community and for your continued trust in us to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for every student.

Sincerely,

Christopher R. Barnes, Ed.D. Interim Superintendent New Hanover County Schools"

