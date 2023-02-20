New Hanover County commissioners approve Hispanic-Latino Commission

This commission will have 11 members, appointed by the county commissioners, and they’ll each serve a 3-year term. No member can serve more than two consecutive terms.

One of the goals of this new commission is to help support Hispanic residents, who make up about 8% of the county’s population, according to 2021 statistics from NC Demography.

Marimer McKenzie is a diversity and equity outreach coordinator for the county. She said that from statewide Census data, this population has grown more than 40% over the last decade.

“Despite their growing numbers, Latinos in North Carolina and New Hanover County face many challenges, including limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. In addition, many Hispanic immigrants struggle with barriers and discrimination,” McKenzie said.

But she said despite these issues, this community is making significant contributions to the state’s economy — in 2020, their buying power was close to $24 billion, per statistics from NC Demography.

Those who supported the commission's creation stood up during McKenzie's presentation.

McKenzie also said Hispanics contribute to the diverse cultural landscape of the state. She said it's a varied community that comes from places like Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Venezuela.

After McKenzie was finished with her presentation, Commissioner Rob Zapple said, “it was about darn time,” this commission came into existence. She said that even though official numbers say Hispanics comprise 8% of the county’s population, it’s likely that percentage is higher.

Commission Deb Hays said the creation of the commission was important and that she wanted to read parts of the resolution to the audience, for example, she said, “New Hanover recognizes the importance of promoting diversity and inclusiveness in our community and serving the needs of all of our residents. [...] The Hispanic community is an integral part of this community and plays a significant role in the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the county.”

[Disclosure notice: Rob Zapple is a member of the WHQR Board of Directors, which has no input on editorial decisions.]