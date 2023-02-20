© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

New Hanover County commissioners approve Hispanic-Latino Commission

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published February 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
Hispanic com. support image.png
Rachel Keith
/
WHQR
Those in attendance who supported the creation of the commission.

On Monday, the New Hanover County Commission unanimously approved a resolution to create a Hispanic/Latino Commission.

This commission will have 11 members, appointed by the county commissioners, and they’ll each serve a 3-year term. No member can serve more than two consecutive terms.

One of the goals of this new commission is to help support Hispanic residents, who make up about 8% of the county’s population, according to 2021 statistics from NC Demography.

Marimer McKenzie is a diversity and equity outreach coordinator for the county. She said that from statewide Census data, this population has grown more than 40% over the last decade.

“Despite their growing numbers, Latinos in North Carolina and New Hanover County face many challenges, including limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. In addition, many Hispanic immigrants struggle with barriers and discrimination,” McKenzie said.

But she said despite these issues, this community is making significant contributions to the state’s economy — in 2020, their buying power was close to $24 billion, per statistics from NC Demography.

Standing in support of com. .png
Those who supported the commission's creation stood up during McKenzie's presentation.

McKenzie also said Hispanics contribute to the diverse cultural landscape of the state. She said it's a varied community that comes from places like Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Venezuela.

After McKenzie was finished with her presentation, Commissioner Rob Zapple said, “it was about darn time,” this commission came into existence. She said that even though official numbers say Hispanics comprise 8% of the county’s population, it’s likely that percentage is higher.

Commission Deb Hays said the creation of the commission was important and that she wanted to read parts of the resolution to the audience, for example, she said, “New Hanover recognizes the importance of promoting diversity and inclusiveness in our community and serving the needs of all of our residents. [...] The Hispanic community is an integral part of this community and plays a significant role in the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the county.”

Com Charter.png
NHC
/
More details on the commission's purpose

[Disclosure notice: Rob Zapple is a member of the WHQR Board of Directors, which has no input on editorial decisions.]

Tags
Local New Hanover CountyLatest news
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith