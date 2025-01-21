New Hanover County recognizes "Day of Racial Healing," with pushback from one commissioner

Proclamation discussion and a call to end the Diversity and Equity department

The proclamation was supported by the county’s Department of Diversity and Equity and the county’s Commission on African-American History, Heritage, and Culture ; nine members of the group stood in solidarity at the podium to ask for the commissioners to adopt language stating all people are entitled to dignity and for everyone to dedicate themselves to end the damage caused by racism. (*You can view the proclamation at the end of this report.)

Scalise said that he believed in a fair and just society but took issue with the proclamation, reading from prepared notes which he later shared on X. He said that the county had not issued one like it in the past, adding later that other recent proclamations and resolutions have been “misguided and inappropriate.”

He called into question where the language came from — saying it came from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation . WHQR reached out to the county to confirm this. Officials said no one from the diversity and equity department could comment but referred to members of the African American Commission.

Scalise took issue with the idea of systemic racism and critical race theory (CRT) as he saw it expressed in the W.K Kellog Foundation's work. He argued these views further divide the community. Scalise noted that Monday was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and suggested the Kellogg Foundation and, by extension, the proclamation, should be seen as "dishonoring" King, who strove for a society where people are "evaluated on merit rather than race."

Over the last several years, King’s words have frequently been invoked to criticize CRT and DEI programs and practitioners — calling them misguided, even racist themselves — for their overt focus on race over merit. Back in 2021, King’s daughter, Rev. Bernice King pushed back against this on Twitter (now X), asking people to “please stop using out of context quotes from my father to excuse not working to eradicate racism” and noting “[h]is ‘content of their character” quote lies within a full speech, ‘I Have A Dream,’ in which he talks about ending racist police brutality and economic injustice.” She also told the AP , ”CRT is not the problem. Racism is the problem, poverty or extreme materialism is the problem and militarism, war is the problem.”

Scalise then said he'd seek to dismantle the county's Diversity and Equity department, saying it put the county at legal risk (late last year, Scalise suggested on X that the Harvard admissions case would have broader implications through the Equal Protection Clause in future Supreme Court cases). He also noted that President Trump, and major corporations like Facebook and Amazon, were all unwinding their respective DEI programs. (The county's DE department declined to comment.)

He also took issue with the DE department for facilitating a letter from the county’s Hispanic-Latino Commission , asking the county commissioners to adopt “sanctuary” policies. Emails from December 2024 showed the Hispanic-Latino Commission (HLC) members sent a letter to commissioners expressing support and solidarity for the immigrant community. There was no explicit mention of asking the county to become a sanctuary. (*You can find this letter at the end of this article.)

Asked by email about his "sanctuary county" concerns, Scalise wrote “feel free to engage me on X,” where he responded that his use of the phrase, in quotes, was not a reference to specific language used by the HLC, but he believed that to be the commission's ultimate goal.

"I am referencing the general concept. I have interpreted the 'Letter of Solidarity' and subsequent emails as they were intended," Scalise wrote on X.

In email conversations with HLC members, Scalise pushed for details; Joe Casares, a member of the Hispanic-Latino commission, replied they’d heard the concerning anti-immigrant rhetoric at public hearings about the potential closure of Mosley High School and the Community Relations Advisory Committee . Casares wrote there was confusion at polling sites about naturalized citizens voting and social media posts portraying immigrants as criminals or economic and social burdens.

Scalise responded that he didn’t support any policy that increased illegal immigration into New Hanover County and wouldn’t support it becoming a “sanctuary county” — sentiments he echoed during Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Stephanie Walker said she was a member of the African-American Commission in the past and was upset by Scalise’s speech — one that she didn’t know was coming. She added that the community still had healing to do and that ensuring equity should be in everything that the county does.

Commission Rob Zapple also pushed back, saying that all citizens are the primary focus of the county, and it appeared that Scalise had intellectual and political issues with the proclamation. He referenced the county’s history of racial violence and injustice, specifically the 1898 coup d’etat and the Wilmington Ten . He added the county is still “struggling to provide equal education to all our children.” He also said Martin Luther King Jr. would support the proclamation, pushing back against Scalise’s assessment.

Commissioner LeAnn Pierce said that she supports equal rights and that her granddaughter is a person of color. She said that while she doesn’t think the county should be rehashing the past — and didn’t want to vote for something that would pressure the county to do something it felt was wrong — but that she supports all people, hence her vote in favor of the proclamation. She noted that she hadn’t done the research Scalise had, and said she respected his comments and appreciated that he had the “courage to say what you think.”

African American Commission representative responds

Bernadette Correa, a commission member appointed by the commissioners in September, said that the W.K. Kellog Foundation did come up with the idea of a National Day of Racial Healing nine years ago — something she wanted to see adopted locally.

She said that this was voted on unanimously by the 12 members of the AA commission and that the City of Wilmington Mayor Saffo also signed the proclamation for January 21. Correa said this commission was charged with the proclamation, not the diversity and equity department.

She said this wasn't about CRT, but the proclamation was based on ethical and Biblical principles promoting social justice and racial reconciliation for healing.

Correa said she is not a politician, but "I am here for such a time as this."

Legislative agenda

The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of adopting their legislative goals.

The commission cited last year as being successful in things like PFAS enforceable standards by the Environmental Protection Agency , Medicaid expansion , and raises for community college employees . They’re also seeing progress in the federal grant awarded for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and funding for mental health and substance use disorders.

For this year, some projects the board is supporting are the continuation of funding for beach renourishment, state funds for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, the film grant program, affordable housing, drug-treatment courts, and school buildings; however, as Walker pointed out, that statutory responsibility is with the commission themselves. However, they did say that the NC Lottery is supposed to provide more funding than they are currently giving the county. Right now, there is a $100 million cap — if this was lifted, they could provide up to $300 million, according to Tim Buckland, the manager for intergovernmental affairs.

While the commission advocated for more funding for community college employees (they’ve received an overall 7% increase over the last two years) in the previous legislative cycle, public school staff was not mentioned. Walker said this was a priority for her.

They also want to continue limiting PFAS contaminants. Zapple said the legislature needs to do more regarding this regulation. Scalise took issue with this — but Zapple clarified his comments for the legislature in general, not local representatives like Ted Davis, who has twice advanced legislation that would make PFAS polluters liable for water filtration costs.

Scott Mullins, president of the Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics of North Carolina, came to the county’s public call, took the time to thank NHC firefighters who helped respond to the devastation of Hurricane Helene — and draw attention to PFAS levels at the Castle Hayne fire station. According to Mullins, legislation is not going far enough to protect the health of county firefighters.

NHC Audit

Currently, the county has $478.3 million in its general fund – and $73.5 million in unassigned fund balance, which is about 18% of its general fund; one of its goals is to maintain that level between 18% and 21%.

The audit conducted by Cherry Bekaert LLP found three technical errors, but those didn’t affect the overall audit of the county’s general fund. They reclassified specific funding within their net positions, such as the opioid settlement funds and hospital pension. They are also supposed to reclassify intergovernmental receivables out of their net position.

Stay warm and safe for upcoming weather

The commission advised the public to check the status of school closures on their website. Wednesday is a remote day for students in the county public schools. Thursday, currently, will operate on a two-hour delay, which could be subject to change.

They also advised those who need a warm place to stay to visit the Healing Place , the Warming Shelter , or the Good Shepherd Center .