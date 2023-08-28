Tropical Storm Idalia projected to bring heavy rainfall, winds this week

On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that Tropical Storm Idalia will soon make landfall in the Carolinas. Idalia is projected to hit the coast on Wednesday evening.

The storm, which is currently moving northeast across the Caribbean, strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on Monday. Meteorologists expect it to hit Florida's southwest coastline, which is currently on hurricane watch, late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. From there, the storm will move across Florida and Georgia to the Carolinas.

Idalia's impacts will most likely reach eastern North Carolina from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service gives a 75% chance of tropical storm force winds (i.e., winds greater than 39 miles per hour) along the coast. Meteorologists also predict rip currents, heavy rainfall — 6 to 8 inches along the coast — and an elevated risk of tornadoes on Wednesday.

The latest forecast includes a higher chance of flash flooding, particularly in urban areas. There is also a minor to moderate chance of river flooding during and following the storm. The National Weather Service said that while surge inundation and wind impacts were possible on Wednesday, they are not likely.