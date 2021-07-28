© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Sheriff, District Attorney, and victims' families plead for information about Providence Road double-homicide

WHQR | By Rachel Keith,
Bethanie Simms
Published July 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
Adrian Dixon.JPG
Bethanie Simms
/
Adrian Dixon, the mother of Bri-yanna Williams, pleads for members of the community to come forward with information at Wednesday's press briefing.

The New Hanover County Sheriff‘s Office along with the District Attorney held a press briefing Wednesday, July 28, 2021, to discuss Saturday’s double homicide from Providence Road. The families of the victims were there — and said they wanted those with information to come forward.

Crimestoppers has partnered with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $3,000 award to any person who gives information that may lead to an arrest.

District Attorney Ben David said the best place to serve justice is in the courthouse and not out in the streets. David, along with Sheriff Ed McMahon, said they are working hard on the case -- but that they need help. David asked the community to send tips through the anonymous, ‘Submit A Crime Tip’ online.

Ben David 7/28/2021 Press Conference
Bethanie Simms
District Attorney Ben David asks the public to provide critical evidence needed to solve the case.

He acknowledges that people are often reluctant to come forward but ensures the Sheriff’s Department utilizes well-tested technology used to preserve the anonymity of those who come forward.

“Because what I’ve learned through the last 20 plus years of handling these types of cases is we need to have good people come forward to testify. And we need to have physical evidence in some cases or a combination of both," he said.

Related: Updated: Shooting kills two, wounds one at home of Tru Colors executive off of Middle Sound Loop

After David, the mothers of the victims, Korry Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams, spoke about the loss of their children -- and that the community needs love not violence.

And Adrian Dixon, Bri-yanna’s mom, restated the plea from the district attorney.

“If you guys know anything, please, please do not hesitate. Don’t hesitate. This is not nothing I would want anybody to go through," she said.

The speakers did not take any questions from the press. The third victim who was shot and injured, and still remains unnamed, was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Tags

LocalLatest news
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith
Bethanie Simms
Bethanie is the 2021-2022 UNCW News Fellow as she pursues her M.A. in English. She holds a B.A. in Political Studies with a focus on Constitutional Law. Originally from California and Colorado, she is a Marine Corps Military Police Reserve officer and an Afghanistan war Veteran. Her civilian professional background includes corporate finance and legal litigation.
See stories by Bethanie Simms