Sheriff, District Attorney, and victims' families plead for information about Providence Road double-homicide

Crimestoppers has partnered with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $3,000 award to any person who gives information that may lead to an arrest.

District Attorney Ben David said the best place to serve justice is in the courthouse and not out in the streets. David, along with Sheriff Ed McMahon, said they are working hard on the case -- but that they need help. David asked the community to send tips through the anonymous, ‘Submit A Crime Tip’ online.

District Attorney Ben David asks the public to provide critical evidence needed to solve the case.

He acknowledges that people are often reluctant to come forward but ensures the Sheriff’s Department utilizes well-tested technology used to preserve the anonymity of those who come forward.

“Because what I’ve learned through the last 20 plus years of handling these types of cases is we need to have good people come forward to testify. And we need to have physical evidence in some cases or a combination of both," he said.

After David, the mothers of the victims, Korry Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams, spoke about the loss of their children -- and that the community needs love not violence.

And Adrian Dixon, Bri-yanna’s mom, restated the plea from the district attorney.

“If you guys know anything, please, please do not hesitate. Don’t hesitate. This is not nothing I would want anybody to go through," she said.

The speakers did not take any questions from the press. The third victim who was shot and injured, and still remains unnamed, was released from the hospital Tuesday.