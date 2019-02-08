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CoastLine: Music In The Cape Fear Region Is "On Fire"

WHQR | By Rachel Lewis Hilburn,
Rachel Keith
Published February 8, 2019 at 3:29 PM EST
https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington is a popular outdoor concert venue.

Wilmington’s music scene is “on fire.”  That’s according to one of our guests on this edition of CoastLine.  

While local music lovers mourn the closing of The Soapbox, Blue Eyed Muse, and Ted’s Fun On The River – all downtown – the number of venues could once again be on the upswing. 

An amphitheater with a nearly--seven-thousand-seat capacity is planned for Wilmington’s waterfront. The StarNews puts it like this:  “Wilmington’s concert footprint is about to get a whole lot bigger.”  The new venue, located near the Isabel Holmes Bridge, will be open to the public year-round as a public riverfront park and is expected to open some time next year.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at the music scene in Southeastern North Carolina with two local music denizens:

Shannon Gentry is the Assistant Editor for Encore Magazine.

Eric Miller is a musician in his own right; he plays guitar and sings with the well-known local band, L Shape Lot – which has played at least twice for WHQR’s own Soup To Nuts Live series.  He is also an on-air personality at The Penguin, 98.3 FM
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Local CoastLineLocal MusicEric Millerl shape lotEncore MagazineLive Nation
Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosted and produced CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show aired Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 4 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR.
See stories by Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
See stories by Rachel Keith