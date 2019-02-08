CoastLine: Music In The Cape Fear Region Is "On Fire"

Wilmington’s music scene is “on fire.” That’s according to one of our guests on this edition of CoastLine.

While local music lovers mourn the closing of The Soapbox, Blue Eyed Muse, and Ted’s Fun On The River – all downtown – the number of venues could once again be on the upswing.

An amphitheater with a nearly--seven-thousand-seat capacity is planned for Wilmington’s waterfront. The StarNews puts it like this: “Wilmington’s concert footprint is about to get a whole lot bigger.” The new venue, located near the Isabel Holmes Bridge, will be open to the public year-round as a public riverfront park and is expected to open some time next year.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at the music scene in Southeastern North Carolina with two local music denizens:

Shannon Gentry is the Assistant Editor for Encore Magazine.

Eric Miller is a musician in his own right; he plays guitar and sings with the well-known local band, L Shape Lot – which has played at least twice for WHQR’s own Soup To Nuts Live series. He is also an on-air personality at The Penguin, 98.3 FM.