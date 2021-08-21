Rachel Lewis Hilburn

Rachel Lewis HilburnCoastLine Host & Producer
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
CoastLine: Why breast cancer and heart disease are intimately intertwined and why local patients are presenting with later stages of cancerThe farther down the road of disease a patient goes before diagnosis, the more challenging – and unlikely – that doctors can bring them back to health. The pandemic has exacerbated this trend: women are showing up in the doctor’s office with later stages of cancer.
CoastLine: Wiley Cash on why the ghosts in his first murder mystery haunted him and revealed an end he didn't see comingWhen Ghosts Come Home is the first murder mystery that Wiley Cash has tackled, and on this edition of CoastLine, we find out why writing a mystery is a different kind of challenge. We also explore some of the themes around which the story turns: racial tension and white supremacy in the Cape Fear region.
CoastLine: Arts leaders in the Cape Fear region plan for more live, in-person entertainment in fall / winter 2021 through strong safety protocolsAs we head into the fall and winter with a pandemic still raging, local arts leaders are planning plenty of in-person entertainment and putting safety protocols in place. But some touring artists are demanding even stricter rules compared to the venues — requiring proof of vaccination only or shorter windows for negative Covid test results.
CoastLine: Randy Sturgill's long and winding road from Harnett County law enforcement to environmental advocateYou might recognize the name Randy Sturgill from local news stories about offshore drilling and seismic testing. He is often credited with mobilizing the grassroots movement against such activities – causing hundreds of municipalities along the Eastern seaboard to sign resolutions opposing oil and gas exploration offshore. But Randy Sturgill didn't come from a family that engaged in environmental advocacy. Rather, he grew up in the living quarters of the Harnett County jail, and not because he broke any laws. His father was the Chief Deputy Sheriff and the Sturgill family lived on the grounds of the jailhouse. It was the prisoners that taught Randy how to play cards and lectured him about the importance of living a better life than the ones they had chosen.
CoastLine: Hopper dredging year-round will have dire consequences for sea turtles and sturgeon, says SELC in lawsuit against Army Corps -- oh, and it's illegal.In what the Southern Environmental Law Center calls “an abrupt reversal in decades of policy and practice,” the Corps now plans to allow hopper dredging year-round at Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors. That includes, according to the SELC, the height of turtle nesting season and times of year when many fish are in young sensitive life stages. So far, the decision has led to at least four sea turtle deaths in North Carolina. But the Corps argues year-round flexibility will offer efficiency, taxpayer cost-savings, and a more navigable channel.
