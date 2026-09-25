Cinematique: Psycho

All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10.

The summer lineup begins Friday, July 10, with two screenings of Psycho at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The genre-defining thriller that transformed horror filmmaking. Screenings will be followed by a discussion led by Juan Carlos Kase, Associate Professor and Chair of Film Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington

About The Film

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho is a landmark psychological thriller that reshaped horror filmmaking—cementing key elements of the slasher genre and terrifying audiences for generations. When a secretary on the run for embezzlement (Janet Leigh) checks into the isolated Bates Motel, she encounters the disturbed Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his overbearing mother. She soon discovers some terrifying secrets.

According to Phillip Scheuer from Los Angeles Times, "It is one of [Hitchcock's] most brilliantly directed shockers and also his most disagreeable."