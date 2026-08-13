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Gary Trawick Commentaries

Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer, and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw.

WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.