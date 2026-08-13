Gary Trawick Commentaries
Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer, and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw.
WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
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Gary Trawick reflects on how his hometown of Burgaw has changed, for the better, from when he was a child there.
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In this month of celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary, Gary Trawick reflects on the promise of America: a good life.