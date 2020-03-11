© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Coronavirus Coverage

Gathered at the bottom of this page is WHQR's ongoing reporting and coverage on COVID-19. In addition, below is a list of other resources pertaining to the virus.

For questions/concerns about COVID-19, call the NC Coronavirus Helpline at 1-866-462-3821. To find out about the availability of community resources, call 211 or visit nc211.org

For Brunswick County, the COVID-19 Helpline is 910-253-2339. The email is coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov. New Hanover County's Helpline is 910-798-6800. 

 National Resources  


Local Resources

