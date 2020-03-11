Coronavirus Coverage

-
I got the first vaccine dose, then I had a Covid scare... now what?As coronavirus vaccines are becoming more widely available to the public, new questions are popping up. Like: Which vaccine is best for me? And: What if I…
Gov. Cooper: All adult North Carolinians will now be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine by early AprilOn Thursday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper announced the timeline for Group 4 and 5 vaccine distribution would be moved up, meaning all adults will soon…
Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that North Carolina will make Group 4 vaccine eligibility a week sooner than originally planned. But technical…
Wilmington Chef Keith Rhodes has gained national recognition over the past decade for his promotion of fresh, local and seasonal food. His flagship…
It's been close to three months since North Carolina rolled out its vaccination program, now being extended to the third of five groups. So how do those…
A third vaccine against Covid-19 joins North Carolina’s arsenal starting Wednesday, March 3rd. The increased supply means state officials are expediting…
Following a landmark civil rights settlement, North Carolina has agreed to release 3,500 prisoners over the next 180 days. The deal follows nearly a year…
The mask mandate is not about to change in North Carolina. But as Covid metrics are declining on all fronts, and Governor Roy Cooper is ready to ease some…
North Carolina is moving to the next phase of Covid-19 vaccine distribution soon. But Group 3 is going to get the shot in phases. First up: educators and…
North Carolina will get 5% more of the Covid-19 vaccine starting next week. But there’s still not enough vaccine available, and it’s even worse for those…