Wrightsville UMC 10th Anniversary Cookie Walk
Wrightsville UMC 10th Anniversary Cookie Walk
10th Anniversary Cookie Walk! Select from thousands of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies, and treats! Cookies and treats are $12 per pound, with proceeds supporting United Women in Faith ministries that serve women, children and families in our community.
Wrightsville United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wrightsville United Methodist Church; United Women in Faith
910-262-1942
wagensellermelissa@gmail.com
Wrightsville United Methodist Church
4 Live Oak DriveWrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480
9102564471