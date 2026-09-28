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Wrightsville UMC 10th Anniversary Cookie Walk

Wrightsville UMC 10th Anniversary Cookie Walk

10th Anniversary Cookie Walk! Select from thousands of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies, and treats! Cookies and treats are $12 per pound, with proceeds supporting United Women in Faith ministries that serve women, children and families in our community.

Wrightsville United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wrightsville United Methodist Church; United Women in Faith
910-262-1942
wagensellermelissa@gmail.com
Wrightsville United Methodist Church
4 Live Oak Drive
Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480
9102564471