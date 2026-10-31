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Wine Tasting at The Vault

Wine Tasting at The Vault

The Vault hosts a wine tasting of wines from around the world (two whites and four reds) with charcuterie, a full dinner and dessert. Reservations by phone at (910) 707-0347 or in person after 12 PM. At The Vault CB in Carolina Beach. Cost: $50 per person (gratuity not included).
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/wine-tasting-at-the-vault-2026-11-11/
More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events: whatsupcb.com More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/wine-tasting-at-the-vault-2026-11-11/

The Vault CB
$50 per person (gratuity not included)
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Vault CB
612 N Lake Park Blvd
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428