The Vault hosts a wine tasting of wines from around the world (two whites and four reds) with charcuterie, a full dinner and dessert. Reservations by phone at (910) 707-0347 or in person after 12 PM. At The Vault CB in Carolina Beach. Cost: $50 per person (gratuity not included).

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/wine-tasting-at-the-vault-2026-11-11/

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Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/wine-tasting-at-the-vault-2026-11-11/