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Wilmington Rises Against Hunger

Wilmington Rises Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization distributing food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable. Join us in this effort as we pack 50,000 meals!

Thank you to St. Andrews On-the-Sound and Spiritual Soul Center for joining us in sponsoring this event!

Ready to make a difference? Sign-ups for the Meal Packing Event is NOW OPEN for the following volunteer needs:

Set Up- November 6- 4:00pm-6:00pm
Meal Packing Shift 1- November 7 8:00am-10:00am
Meal Packing Shift 2- November 7- 10:30am-12:30pm
Clean Up- November 7 – 12:30pm-1:00pm

Have questions? Please contact communications@stjamesp.org

St. James Episcopal Church
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. James Episcopal Church
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org

Artist Group Info

communications@stjamesp.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 South 3rd Street
Wimlington, North Carolina 28401
2622275421
info@bamamusic.org
https://www.stjamesp.org/