Wilmington Rises Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization distributing food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable. Join us in this effort as we pack 50,000 meals!

Thank you to St. Andrews On-the-Sound and Spiritual Soul Center for joining us in sponsoring this event!

Ready to make a difference? Sign-ups for the Meal Packing Event is NOW OPEN for the following volunteer needs:

Set Up- November 6- 4:00pm-6:00pm

Meal Packing Shift 1- November 7 8:00am-10:00am

Meal Packing Shift 2- November 7- 10:30am-12:30pm

Clean Up- November 7 – 12:30pm-1:00pm

Have questions? Please contact communications@stjamesp.org