Wilmington Rises Against Hunger
Wilmington Rises Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization distributing food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable. Join us in this effort as we pack 50,000 meals!
Thank you to St. Andrews On-the-Sound and Spiritual Soul Center for joining us in sponsoring this event!
Ready to make a difference? Sign-ups for the Meal Packing Event is NOW OPEN for the following volunteer needs:
Set Up- November 6- 4:00pm-6:00pm
Meal Packing Shift 1- November 7 8:00am-10:00am
Meal Packing Shift 2- November 7- 10:30am-12:30pm
Clean Up- November 7 – 12:30pm-1:00pm
Have questions? Please contact communications@stjamesp.org
St. James Episcopal Church
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
St. James Episcopal Church
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org
Artist Group Info
communications@stjamesp.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 South 3rd StreetWimlington, North Carolina 28401
2622275421
info@bamamusic.org