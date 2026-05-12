Wilmington Record Show (Summer Sale Spectactular)

Join us for a night dedicated to your favorite physical format. We will have 18 or so vendors bringing their best vinyl offerings at $10 or less. Smash N Dash and Rude Bwoyz will be providing you with calories needed for all of that digging (Vegan options will be available). STOWE will be doing a vinyl only DJ set from 5-7 and The Megan Hanley Band will be closing the show. Waterline will, of course, be offering all of their delicious craft beers, spirits, seltzers, and wine to keep you properly lubricated. There is no cover and this is a family friendly event. My 6 year old daughter has attended every event I have organized and that is very important to me. So come out, eat, drink, vibe, and buy some great records. See you there.