Wilmington Big Band Concert

Built in 1941 at Second and Orange Streets by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the building served as a vital gathering place for the hundreds of thousands of military personnel who trained in the Wilmington area during World War II. At the height of the war, as many as 35,000 service members visited Wilmington each week, and the USO welcomed them with dances, entertainment, recreation, meals and a place to connect. The building operated around the clock, with volunteers hosting big-band dances, theatrical performances, art exhibits, lectures and radio broadcasts.

The Hannah Block Historic USO Building is one of only three surviving Type A USO buildings in the United States, making it a rare surviving example of the standardized USO facilities constructed during World War II. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building was rededicated in 2006 in honor of Hannah Block, a longtime Wilmington civic leader and WWII USO volunteer who entertained troops by singing and playing piano. The piano Hannah Block played for servicemen during the war is preserved today in the building’s Linda Lavin Studio. The building’s lobby museum also tells the story of Wilmington’s WWII home front and the important role the USO played in the community. In 2008, the building underwent a major renovation that restored it to its 1943 wartime character.

Today, managed by Thalian Association Community Theatre, the building continues its legacy as a place where the community comes together for arts education, performances, rehearsals and special events while preserving its remarkable history.

The December 5th celebration will recreate the spirit of a WWII-era USO evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a special dessert reception sponsored by Apple Annie’s Bake Shop and One Belle Bakery, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. In keeping with the season, the evening will conclude with beloved Christmas carols.

The Wilmington Big Band, a 17-piece orchestra dedicated to preserving the American original art of big-band music, will bring the sounds of the era to life. Reminiscent of Wrightsville Beach’s legendary Lumina Ballroom, where showmen such as Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey entertained audiences, the Wilmington Big Band combines timeless standards with contemporary favorites guaranteed to keep audiences swinging.

Tickets are $15 and on sale now!

The 85th anniversary celebration offers an opportunity to experience the Hannah Block Historic USO Building as generations of Wilmingtonians have as a place of music, fellowship, celebration and community. Eighty-five years later, the spirit of the USO continues within its walls.

