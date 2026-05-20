Wetlands & Wildlife Walk on Burnt Mill Creek

Join us for a free guided walk along Burnt Mill Creek!

The migratory birds are back, and so are our popular wildlife walks with Cape Fear Bird Observatory!

Whether you are a fledgling or seasoned birder, this free ecotour will give you good looks at some of the 190 documented bird species, plus fish, amphibians, and reptiles of all sizes within this watershed. Along the way, we will also share the ongoing work we’re doing to restore this hidden urban habitat for the wildlife and people who depend on it.

Plus, we'll see a wetland in action in celebration of American Wetlands Month. The manmade wetland at Mary Bridgers Park, installed in partnership with the City of Wilmington in 2007 and maintained today by caring neighbors, collects and treats stormwater runoff from five acres of Burnt Mill Creek. It is also a hotspot for some of the wildlife we will be in search of!

This tour is free and open to all ages. We encourage bringing: sun protection (hat, sunscreen, sunglasses), water, and comfortable walking shoes. We will be walking along a natural path that may include sections of tall vegetation.

We will meet at 2099 Market St. in Wilmington, in the lot next to Port City Java.

Registration is required to secure a set of binoculars.