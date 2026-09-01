WE WERE HERE — Solo Exhibition Opening Reception

WE WERE HERE is a solo exhibition by Leland-based artist Kennedy B. Holley exploring discarded objects as evidence of human presence. The paintings document litter and discarded objects encountered around the artist’s neighborhood and during everyday errands, looking at what we leave behind as quiet records of our presence.

Join the artist for the opening reception on Thursday, September 10 from 6–8 PM at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. The exhibition will remain on view September 8–30. Free and open to the public.

