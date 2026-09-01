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WE WERE HERE — Solo Exhibition Opening Reception

WE WERE HERE — Solo Exhibition Opening Reception

WE WERE HERE is a solo exhibition by Leland-based artist Kennedy B. Holley exploring discarded objects as evidence of human presence. The paintings document litter and discarded objects encountered around the artist’s neighborhood and during everyday errands, looking at what we leave behind as quiet records of our presence.

Join the artist for the opening reception on Thursday, September 10 from 6–8 PM at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. The exhibition will remain on view September 8–30. Free and open to the public.

Leland Cultural Arts Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Leland Cultural Art Center
9103859891
lcac@townofleland.com

Artist Group Info

Kennedy B. Holley
kbhartthings@gmail.com
kbhartthings.com
Leland Cultural Arts Center
1212 Magnolia Village Way
Leland, North Carolina 28451
9103859891
lcac@townofleland.com
https://www.townofleland.com/open-house-0