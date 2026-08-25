Volunteer Orientation
Volunteer Orientation
We could not create the magic of Cucalorus without our volunteers, and we want to spread that charm year-round at Jengo's Playhouse. Join us for an opportunity to learn about the volunteer positions at Jengo's Playhouse and the Cucalorus Film Festival!
Jengo's Playhouse
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org