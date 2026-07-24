© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNC's A Cappella Group, The Clef Hangers, FREE Concert

UNC's A Cappella Group, The Clef Hangers, FREE Concert

The UNC Clef Hangers are the University of North Carolina's oldest all-male a cappella ensemble and one of the university's most cherished musical traditions. Since 1977, they have captivated audiences with rich harmonies, exceptional vocal talent, and a dynamic repertoire of contemporary favorites, timeless classics, and Carolina traditions. The Clef Hangers have performed for sold-out audiences, at the White House for President Barack Obama, and at the memorial service for legendary UNC basketball coach Dean Smith. Join Music on Market for an evening of outstanding a cappella music, infectious energy and the unmistakable spirit of Carolina.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly
Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.
Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027

Event Supported By

Music on Market
910-762-9693
clitzinger@sacpc.org
https://musiconmarket.org

Artist Group Info

cindy@musiconmarket.org
St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian
1416 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9104319693
cindy@musiconmarket.org