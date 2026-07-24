UNC's A Cappella Group, The Clef Hangers, FREE Concert

The UNC Clef Hangers are the University of North Carolina's oldest all-male a cappella ensemble and one of the university's most cherished musical traditions. Since 1977, they have captivated audiences with rich harmonies, exceptional vocal talent, and a dynamic repertoire of contemporary favorites, timeless classics, and Carolina traditions. The Clef Hangers have performed for sold-out audiences, at the White House for President Barack Obama, and at the memorial service for legendary UNC basketball coach Dean Smith. Join Music on Market for an evening of outstanding a cappella music, infectious energy and the unmistakable spirit of Carolina.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly

Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.

Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

