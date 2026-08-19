Straight from the streets of New Orleans, Tuba Skinny brings a joyful, deeply rooted take on early jazz that feels as fresh as it is timeless. Grounded in the tradition while drawing naturally from blues and other American roots styles, their music reflects the full spirit of New Orleans jazz. Shaped by years of busking in public squares, their sound carries a playful, infectious energy that draws people in. Whether you are a lifelong jazz fan or discovering it for the first time, their performances feel spontaneous, welcoming, and full of life.

For over a decade Tuba Skinny has grown steadily in popularity, releasing twelve albums and touring all over the world. They’ve attracted a wide variety of fans, young and old, neophytes and niche-enthusiasts, with the strength of their musicianship and the scope of their jazz and American roots music catalog. The band is composed of Shaye Cohn (cornet), Barnabus Jones (trombone), Todd Burdick (tuba), Craig Flory (clarinet), Gregory Sherman (guitar and vocals), Max Bien-Kahn (banjo), Robin Rapuzzi (washboard), and Erika Lewis (vocals and bass drum).

While they’ve become known as world-class interpreters of traditional jazz, over the years they’ve branched out into jug band music, spirituals, country blues, string band music, ragtime, and New Orleans R&B. Their approach is a true reflection of Americana, encompassing the full genealogy of popular American music from an early 20th century perspective.

No matter how well known they’ve become or how high profile their gigs have gotten, Tuba Skinny has always returned to the streets. “We continue to play in the street because it’s a public space,” says Shaye. “We get to play for everyone: old, young, rich, poor, people from all walks of life. It keeps things interesting because it’s organic and unpredictable.”