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theArtWorks Holiday Sip & Shop Weekend

theArtWorks Holiday Sip & Shop Weekend

Join us November 21–22 for Holiday Sip & Shop at The ArtWorks-Wilmington, featuring coffee, mimosas, local artists, unique gifts, and plenty to discover throughout our Artist Village, four galleries, and gift shop. 🎨🎁☕

Saturday, November 21 | 10 AM–2 PM
Sunday, November 22 | 12–4 PM

Whether you're checking names off your holiday shopping list or treating yourself, you'll find gifts with a story and the joy of supporting local artists.

theArtWorks™
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
Get Tickets
theArtWorks™
200 Willard Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103521822
betsy.knowles@theartworks.co
http://www.theartworks.co/