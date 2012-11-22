theArtWorks Holiday Sip & Shop Weekend

Join us November 21–22 for Holiday Sip & Shop at The ArtWorks-Wilmington, featuring coffee, mimosas, local artists, unique gifts, and plenty to discover throughout our Artist Village, four galleries, and gift shop. 🎨🎁☕

Saturday, November 21 | 10 AM–2 PM

Sunday, November 22 | 12–4 PM

Whether you're checking names off your holiday shopping list or treating yourself, you'll find gifts with a story and the joy of supporting local artists.