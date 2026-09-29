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The Wolves

The Wolves

CRITIC'S PICK! “The scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence emanates from every scene of this uncannily assured first play by Sarah DeLappe.” – The New York Times

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

This production was made possible by the creative leadership of our Apprentices and the guidance they received from their Mentors. To learn more about PTPT Apprentice Theatre and our mission to craft professionals in performance, visit our website at ptptstudio.com/apprentice-who-we-are.

The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
32.10
07:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

PTPT Apprentice Theatre
910-547-8008
emilia@ptptstudio.com
https://www.ptptstudio.com/
The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9106322285
lramseur@thalianhall.org
https://www.thalianhall.org/art-at-the-hall