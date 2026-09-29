The Wolves

CRITIC'S PICK! “The scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence emanates from every scene of this uncannily assured first play by Sarah DeLappe.” – The New York Times

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

This production was made possible by the creative leadership of our Apprentices and the guidance they received from their Mentors. To learn more about PTPT Apprentice Theatre and our mission to craft professionals in performance, visit our website at ptptstudio.com/apprentice-who-we-are.