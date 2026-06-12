Wilmington Margarita Festival Brings a Margarita Tasting Competition to ChowTown Wilmington July 18, 2026

Wilmington, NC— Margarita lovers are invited to sip, savor, and vote at the Wilmington Margarita Festival on Saturday, July 18, 2026. This one-day event is the ultimate margarita tasting competition, bringing together 2,500 margarita lovers to help crown THE BEST MARGARITA in Wilmington.

Hosted by the International Margarita Organization, the festival features a head-to-head showdown between Wilmington’s top bars and restaurants. Attendees serve as judges, tasting a wide range of margarita styles — from sweet and sultry, to spicy and bold, to wild, out-of-this-world creations — and casting their vote for their favorite.

Each entry ticket includes TEN 3.5oz margarita samples, the largest pours allowed by law, each served over ice by participating Wilmington’s bars and restaurants. The winning bar or restaurant will receive $1,000 and ultimate bragging rights.

In addition to the margarita tasting competition, the Margarita Festival will feature a live DJ, street food vendors, a beer garden, and a chance to win a dream trip to Mexico. A portion of the proceeds supports children’s charities, allowing attendees to enjoy the festival while giving back.

How the Festival Works

Guests choose General Admission or VIP tickets for early entry and perks

Upon arrival, attendees receive a Margarita Sampling Card & Voting Chip

Guests sip through 10 margarita samples

Attendees can dance, eat, drink, and enter the Mexico trip raffle (proceeds go to charity)

Votes are cast to determine who takes the crown — and who wins the vacation

Event Details

Event: The Wilmington Margarita Festival

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Description: Margarita Tasting Contest, Live DJ, Food Vendors, Beer Garden, and a Trip Giveaway

Tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wilmington-margarita-festival-tickets-1981878818898?aff=ebdsoporgprofile#location

