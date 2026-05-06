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The Varsity Line

The Varsity Line

The Varsity Line is an original one act play, written by Wilmington native Mack Webb. It’s a comedic farce set on an English train in the 30s, full of clever jokes, mistaken identities, a safe full of money and at least one train robber.

The Red Box at Thalian Hall
$29
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through May 09, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Opera House Theatre Company and Twinkle Doon
www.operahousetheatrecompany.org

Artist Group Info

Bo Webb - director
twinkledoon@gmail.com
www.bowebb.net
The Red Box at Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.632.2285
boxoffice@thalianhall.org
https://www.thalianhall.org/ptpt-miscast-26