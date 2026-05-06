The Varsity Line
The Varsity Line
The Varsity Line is an original one act play, written by Wilmington native Mack Webb. It’s a comedic farce set on an English train in the 30s, full of clever jokes, mistaken identities, a safe full of money and at least one train robber.
The Red Box at Thalian Hall
$29
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through May 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Opera House Theatre Company and Twinkle Doon
Artist Group Info
Bo Webb - director
twinkledoon@gmail.com
The Red Box at Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.632.2285
boxoffice@thalianhall.org