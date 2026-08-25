The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

On Halloween eve, Cinematique brings you the original 1974 horror classic: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Come in costume and bring a friend to hold on to while watching five friends head out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. On the way, they stumble across what appears to be a deserted house, only to discover something sinister within. Something armed with a chainsaw.

This was the first film to marry independent exploitation cinema, arthouse filmmaking, and classical horror into a modern, nightmarish brew that continues to exert a profound and lasting influence over the contemporary horror renaissance. Screenings will be followed by a discussion led by Juan Carlos Kase, Associate Professor and Chair of Film Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Stay after the matinee or show up early for the evening screening to enjoy the Cinematique Social Hour from 6pm-7:15pm in the Jengo's Bar (we'll provide the snacks!)

Screening:

@ 4:30 (Matinee)

@ 7:30 (Evening Screening + Post-Film Discussion)