The TAM Trio in FREE Concert

Music on Market is delighted to welcome back former Music on Market Artistic Director Sharon Miller, who returns to Wilmington as the pianist of The TAM Trio (T3) an accomplished ensemble of violin, cello, and piano based in Richmond, Virginia. Join this eclectic trio as they present Four Centuries, Three Voices, a delightful night of music celebrating beloved and exciting melodies spanning the ages. From classical to tango, themes from favorite movies and modern pop you'll hear "a little bit of everything." Whether you’re reconnecting with Sharon or hearing The TAM Trio (T3) for the first time, you’ll enjoy the artistry of these three outstanding performers.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly

Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.

Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

