The Not-So-Scary Guide To Ghosts W/ Rebekah Carmichael July 28 6pm
The Not-So-Scary Guide To Ghosts W/ Rebekah Carmichael July 28 6pm
Rebekah Carmichael, known to fans as “The Ghost Guide,” will join us at Pomegranate Books on July 28, 2026, at 6pm for a talk and book signing celebrating her book The Not‑So‑Scary Guide to Ghosts. This beginner‑friendly guide offers practical instruction and easy‑to‑follow steps for connecting with the paranormal. https://rebekahtheghostguide.com/
Pomegranate Books
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park AveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>