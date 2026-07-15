The Not-So-Scary Guide To Ghosts W/ Rebekah Carmichael July 28 6pm

Rebekah Carmichael, known to fans as “The Ghost Guide,” will join us at Pomegranate Books on July 28, 2026, at 6pm for a talk and book signing celebrating her book The Not‑So‑Scary Guide to Ghosts. This beginner‑friendly guide offers practical instruction and easy‑to‑follow steps for connecting with the paranormal. https://rebekahtheghostguide.com/