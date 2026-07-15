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The Not-So-Scary Guide To Ghosts W/ Rebekah Carmichael July 28 6pm

The Not-So-Scary Guide To Ghosts W/ Rebekah Carmichael July 28 6pm

Rebekah Carmichael, known to fans as “The Ghost Guide,” will join us at Pomegranate Books on July 28, 2026, at 6pm for a talk and book signing celebrating her book The Not‑So‑Scary Guide to Ghosts. This beginner‑friendly guide offers practical instruction and easy‑to‑follow steps for connecting with the paranormal. https://rebekahtheghostguide.com/

Pomegranate Books
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
http://www.pombooks.net
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park Ave
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>
http://pombooks.net