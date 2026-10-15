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The Future of Nuclear: Breakthrough in Energy, Medicine, Space, and Other Future Uses

The Future of Nuclear: Breakthrough in Energy, Medicine, Space, and Other Future Uses

Explore near- and long-term developments in nuclear science related to healthcare, space exploration, and industry advanced technology in nuclear and its applications. All three panels will be broadcast to the other panel locations.

Brunswick Energy and Education Center
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington American Nuclear Society
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
https://web.cvent.com/event/018969e1-ffe7-49eb-b835-3f16be99d5ea/summary
Brunswick Energy and Education Center
8520 River Rd SE
Southport, North Carolina 28461