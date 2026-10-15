The Future of Nuclear: Breakthrough in Energy, Medicine, Space, and Other Future Uses
The Future of Nuclear: Breakthrough in Energy, Medicine, Space, and Other Future Uses
Explore near- and long-term developments in nuclear science related to healthcare, space exploration, and industry advanced technology in nuclear and its applications. All three panels will be broadcast to the other panel locations.
Brunswick Energy and Education Center
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wilmington American Nuclear Society
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
Brunswick Energy and Education Center
8520 River Rd SESouthport, North Carolina 28461