The Count Basie Orchestra continues to set the gold standard for big band jazz, carrying forward the legendary sound of Count Basie with unmatched style and energy. Under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, this Grammy-winning ensemble delivers a thrilling mix of swing, blues, and masterful improvisation that has captivated audiences around the world. From its roots in Kansas City to the world’s most celebrated stages, the orchestra brings timeless music to life with power, precision, and undeniable groove.

The Count Basie Orchestra, founded by legendary pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie, remains a global force in Jazz over 30 years after his passing. Now led by Scotty Barnhart, the ensemble features musicians handpicked by Basie and boasts 18 Grammy Awards. Their dynamic blend of swing, blues, and improvisation has captivated audiences in film, television, and on prestigious stages worldwide. From Kansas City clubs to Carnegie Hall, the orchestra continues to honor Basie’s vision and showcase Jazz’s timeless power and universal appeal.

Scotty Barnhart

Scotty Barnhart is an internationally acclaimed Jazz trumpeter, composer, arranger, educator, author, producer, three-time Grammy Winner, and Director of The Count Basie Orchestra. Prior to being selected Director in 2013, he was its featured trumpet soloist for 20 years, and in 2015 was Executive Producer of A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas!, the very first Christmas recording for The Count Basie Orchestra. It went to #1 on the charts. Under his leadership, the orchestra won the Downbeat Magazine Readers Poll as the #1 Jazz Orchestra in the world for 2018, and their 2018 recording, All About That Basie, featuring special guest Stevie Wonder, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble. The orchestra’s 2021 recording, Live At Birdland, also produced by Barnhart, immediately became a #1 Best Seller on Amazon, and was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. It’s 2023 release, Basie Swings The Blues, also produced by Barnhart, features blues legends Buddy Guy, Bobby Rush, Keb’ Mo’, and George Benson, won a Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble in 2024.