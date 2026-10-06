The Art of Food Wine Dinner: With a Southern Accent

Thursday, October 29

6-8:30 PM

$150 per person, all-inclusive. Every purchase benefits CAM and its programs.

Join us on Thursday, October 29, at 6 PM for the Art of Food and Wine Dinner: With a Southern Accent, a unique evening that blends art, cuisine, and fine wine in an intimate setting.

Enjoy an exclusive tour of CAM’s newest exhibition, With A Southern Accent: Sporting Art and Fine Art of Eastern North Carolina, led by curator Robbie Smith. With A Southern Accent celebrates the South’s enduring relationship with wildlife and nature through sporting art. Discover the artistry and history behind rare Southern duck decoys alongside contemporary works by acclaimed Southern artists, revealing the rich traditions, landscapes, and stories that shape the region.

Following the tour, guests will enjoy a culinary experience created by CAM Café’s Chef Chip Pridgen, with a five-course prix fixe menu inspired by the exhibition and our region. Each dish will be thoughtfully paired with wine. The menu will be available soon.

Don’t miss out on this exquisite evening of art, fine cuisine, and wine!

To reserve your spot, call CAM Café at (910) 777-2363 during our business hours (see here) or contact Sherri Collie at 910-726-9493 or scollie@cameronartmuseum.org. If we can’t get to the phone, please leave a message with your name, number, and reason for calling, and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.