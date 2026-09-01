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Talk: Food in Ancient Rome: Between Local and Global

Talk: Food in Ancient Rome: Between Local and Global

IFSA TALK SERIES: THE GLOBAL P(A)LATE. Dr. Robert Santucci (Department of World Languages and Cultures)
discusses the rich culinary diversity of Ancient Rome and how Romans used food to negotiate local traditions and global connections. Free event. All welcome.

UNCW Discovery Hall 1070
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
UNCW Discovery Hall 1070
520 Kenan Hall Drive
wilmington , North Carolina 28403
asuaa@uncw.edu
https://uncw.campuslabs.com/engage/event/12525135