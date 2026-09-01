Talk: Food in Ancient Rome: Between Local and Global
Talk: Food in Ancient Rome: Between Local and Global
IFSA TALK SERIES: THE GLOBAL P(A)LATE. Dr. Robert Santucci (Department of World Languages and Cultures)
discusses the rich culinary diversity of Ancient Rome and how Romans used food to negotiate local traditions and global connections. Free event. All welcome.
UNCW Discovery Hall 1070
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
UNCW Discovery Hall 1070
520 Kenan Hall Drivewilmington , North Carolina 28403
asuaa@uncw.edu