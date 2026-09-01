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Talk About Art: Cherry Vanilla and a Joyously Madcap Life

Talk About Art: Cherry Vanilla and a Joyously Madcap Life

Registration required to receive Zoom link.

Join CAM for a lively, unfiltered conversation with punk performer and Warhol Superstar Cherry Vanilla as she shares stories from the wild, glamorous, and often scandalous world of 1960s and ’70s New York.

Cherry’s extraordinary life has taken her from rock ’n’ roll groupie to underground actress, musician, author, and creative force. She starred in Andy Warhol’s Pork at The Roundhouse Theatre in London, giving her a firsthand glimpse into Warhol’s world and the legendary personalities who surrounded it.

Get a backstage pass to an era defined by art, music, rebellion, and excess as Cherry recounts the glamorous encounters, outrageous adventures, and unexpected turns that shaped her famously unconventional life.

Cameron Art Museum
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org