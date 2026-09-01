T. S. Eliot's The Waste Land: A Free Public Reading Group

A free public reading group devoted to T. S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND, first published in 1922. With discussions facilitated by Dr. Alessandro Porco, Associate Professor of English. Every second Thursday from September 24th to October 22nd at the Fuzzy Needle. Time: 6:30-8:00pm. (Doors open at 6:00pm.)

Email: wastelandreadinggroup@gmail.com