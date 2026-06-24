Summer Soiree
Summer Soiree
SUMMER SOIREE
Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Cape Fear Museum!
Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 6 to 9 pm
A once-in-a-generation celebration as we open our new home in downtown Wilmington.
Explore inspiring new galleries, connect with friends and supporters, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and experience firsthand the future of history, science, and storytelling in our community.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:
Signature cocktail and curated bites by Pine Valley Market
Summer Cocktail Attire
Live Music: The Lark Quartet, featuring musicians of the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra
Live Music: The Stevenson-Stohl Suzuki Studio
Planetarium Stargazing
Flowers by Cape Fear Garden Club
Interactive Photo Booth
21 and over event
Cape Fear Museum
$125
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Cape Fear Museum
814 Market St,