SUMMER SOIREE

Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Cape Fear Museum!

Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 6 to 9 pm

A once-in-a-generation celebration as we open our new home in downtown Wilmington.

Explore inspiring new galleries, connect with friends and supporters, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and experience firsthand the future of history, science, and storytelling in our community.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Signature cocktail and curated bites by Pine Valley Market

Summer Cocktail Attire

Live Music: The Lark Quartet, featuring musicians of the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra

Live Music: The Stevenson-Stohl Suzuki Studio

Planetarium Stargazing

Flowers by Cape Fear Garden Club

Interactive Photo Booth

21 and over event