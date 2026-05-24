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Summer Punch Cards

Summer Punch Cards

Start Summer off right with a drink, new friends, and getting crafty. Create punch cards to set summer intentions. Whether it's to track surf session, motivate to reach a exercise goal, or try every ice cream flavor---this is for you!

DrumTrout Brewing Company
10.00
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SaltCedar Art
501-247-5685
saltcedarilm@gmail.com
DrumTrout Brewing Company
3710 College Rd Suite 143
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
9804222256
haley@saltandstonenc.com
https://www.drumtroutbrewing.com/