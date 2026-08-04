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Stuff the Bus with Communities In Schools of Cape Fear

Stuff the Bus with Communities In Schools of Cape Fear

Communities In Schools of Cape Fear invites the community to support local students during the 26th Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive on Thursday, August 13. Donations will help students in New Hanover and Pender counties start the school year with the supplies they need to succeed. Access to basic school supplies can remove barriers that contribute to chronic absenteeism by helping students feel prepared, confident and ready to attend class.

On Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., school buses will be stationed at Office Depot Hanover Center and Staples on College Road to accept donations of new school supplies. Once the school buses leave the lot, all items will be sorted by volunteers and distributed to students across Pender and New Hanover counties.

Office Depot Hanover Center and Staples on College Road
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Communities in Schools of Cape Fear
https://www.ciscapefear.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ciscapefear.org
COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS OF CAPE FEAR INC
Office Depot Hanover Center and Staples on College Road
1209 Market St Ste A
Wilmington , North Carolina 28401-0398
9103431901
info@ciscapefear.org
https://www.ciscapefear.org/our-events/stuff-the-bus/