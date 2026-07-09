© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Strings & Things: Weekly Open Mic Night - Fermental

Strings & Things: Weekly Open Mic Night - Fermental

Got something to share? Join the folks at Fermental for our WEEKLY OPEN MIC, every Tuesday evening in the Cargo District.

STRINGS & THINGS is an opportunity to share a few songs, limericks, poetry, comedy, and more.
Bring you instrument to plug in and play. Every Tuesday. Every week. All skill levels. All genres. All fun.

Beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages are available.

ZEKE SMASH: BURGERS & BEYOND 12pm-8pm

Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.
600 S. 17th St. Wilmington. NC 28401. 910.821.0362

Fermental
Every week through Dec 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

Fermental
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
Fermental
600 S. 17th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
www.fermental.net