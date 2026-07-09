Strings & Things: Weekly Open Mic Night - Fermental
Strings & Things: Weekly Open Mic Night - Fermental
Got something to share? Join the folks at Fermental for our WEEKLY OPEN MIC, every Tuesday evening in the Cargo District.
STRINGS & THINGS is an opportunity to share a few songs, limericks, poetry, comedy, and more.
Bring you instrument to plug in and play. Every Tuesday. Every week. All skill levels. All genres. All fun.
Beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages are available.
ZEKE SMASH: BURGERS & BEYOND 12pm-8pm
Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.
600 S. 17th St. Wilmington. NC 28401. 910.821.0362
Fermental
Every week through Dec 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Fermental
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
Fermental
600 S. 17th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com