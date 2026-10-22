State of the CAM

Wednesday, November 4 | 6:30–7:30 PM

Reception Hall

Free and Open to the Community

Join CAM Chief Executive Officer Heather Wilson for a special evening celebrating a remarkable year at Cameron Art Museum and looking ahead to what’s next.

Hear highlights from CAM’s Annual Report, reflect on the milestones and achievements of the past year, and discover how the support of our members and community continues to shape the museum’s future and enrich the cultural life of eastern North Carolina.

Connect with CAM staff, board members, teaching artists, volunteers, and fellow supporters as we celebrate the people who make CAM possible.

Light refreshments will be provided. CAM Café will offer a special cocktail and cash bar service.