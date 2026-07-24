"Spring GatheRING - Let Joy Ring" Featuring The Covenant Bells in FREE Concert

Music on Market welcomes back The Covenant Bells, a handbell ensemble of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, Music on Market's host church. Returning to the series, the ensemble will present Spring GatheRing: Let Joy Ring, an engaging program of sacred and secular selections that highlights the beauty, artistry, and versatility of handbells. The Covenant Bells close the season with ringing, laughter, and music you'll be humming all the way home.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly

Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.

Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

