Speak Ya Peace NC presents: Pause for Poetry.

Join us every 2nd Friday of the month for Pause for Poetry at The Fuzzy Needle Books and Records.

Poetry is the breath between moments—the rhythm of city streets, the roots growing in quiet spaces, the metaphors that carry what we feel but can’t always say. In a world that moves fast, this is your time to slow down, reflect, and connect.

What’s been haunting you? Inspiring you? Making you laugh or feel deeply? Share it here.

Poetry is the heart of expression—and this space is yours.

Come spend your 2nd Friday with Speak Ya Peace NC as we Pause for Poetry. Each month features a spotlight wordsmith, along with opportunities to share your own voice.

Don’t miss it.