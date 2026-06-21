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Shadows in the Parlor: Where History Meets the Paranormal

Shadows in the Parlor: Where History Meets the Paranormal

Latimer House joins with Carolina's Unknown paranormal researchers to review the legends and rumored hauntings of the site before turning to learn how "ghost-hunters" approach their exploration of the supernatural. Finally, visitors are invited to do their own search of the premises and possibly connect with the beyond.

Latimer House
$25
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets
Latimer House
126 S. 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910 762 0492
manager@latimerhouse.org
www.latimerhouse.org