Shadows in the Parlor: Where History Meets the Paranormal
Shadows in the Parlor: Where History Meets the Paranormal
Latimer House joins with Carolina's Unknown paranormal researchers to review the legends and rumored hauntings of the site before turning to learn how "ghost-hunters" approach their exploration of the supernatural. Finally, visitors are invited to do their own search of the premises and possibly connect with the beyond.
Latimer House
$25
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Latimer House
126 S. 3rd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910 762 0492
manager@latimerhouse.org