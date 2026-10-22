Sensory Hour: Kids at CAM

9 -10 AM

Saturday, November 21

Reception Hall﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Free with registration

Families who would benefit from a quieter environment are incited to attend an early-access Sensory Hour from 9 AM to 10 AM. Participants can explore the galleries before we open to the public. Sensory Bags are available to use during your visit to enhance your experience. Staff and volunteers will be on-site if you need any assistance.Sensory Hour participants are welcome to stay for the Kids @ CAM program in the Reception Hall from 10am to 12pm.There is no fee for Sensory Hour, but advance registration is encouraged.

