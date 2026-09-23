School's Out Camp - November 3rd

The Children's Museum of Wilmington believes that children learn best through hands-on and creative educational experiences. We provide children with programs and interactive exhibits that emphasize critical thinking skills, STEAM instruction, and hands-on projects in small group sizes. We offer a wide variety of themed camps led by engaged, qualified educators, to fit and support every child's interests. Our unique layout comprises three beautiful historic buildings, an interactive water exhibit, and an outdoor play area, giving children plenty of kid-friendly spaces to move, learn and play. ​

Registration for School's Out Camp on November 3rd will open on October 5th.